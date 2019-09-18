BAI appoints Sat Pal of J&K as India coach

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Badminton Association of India (BAI) has appointed senior Sports Authority of India (SAI) Coach, Sat Pal Sharma, presently posted at MA Stadium, Jammu, as National coach for the Sub-Junior (Under-15) Indian team at Padukone-Dravid Sports for Excellence, Bengaluru from September 20 to October 5, 2019.

Sat Pal shall be imparting coaching to the National team preparing for the international events under long term development programme in phase-III. As many as 47 talented boys and girls from various parts of the country will attend the proposed camp.

The coaching camp shall be held under the overall guidance of legendary Prakash Padukone and former National Chief Coach, U Vimal Kumar.