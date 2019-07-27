Bahul of Model Academy wins u-19 carrom title

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bahul of Model Academy Jammu emerged winner of under-19 carrom event in the inter-school competitions of district Jammu, organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Scout & Guide Hall, Gandhi Nagar, here on Friday. The under-19 boys carom doubles title went to Anshjot and Kartik Sharma of Jammu Sanskriti School.

Others Results:

In under-14 hockey girls played at KK Hakku Stadium, GMS Gorkha Nagar School beat Presentation Convent by 4-0; and GMS Akalpur beat SOS by 2-0. Under-17 hockey girls, GMS Akalpur beat Presentation Convent by 4-0. In under-17 boys football played at GGM Science College here, KB Public School beat NBP R.S Pura by 3-0; Heritage School beat Ashoka Public School by 4-2 in tie breaker; DPS Jammu beat Alexander Public School by 1-0; Jodhamal School beat RM Public School by 4-0; KC Public School beat Maharishi Vidya Mandir by 3-0; and GD Goenka beat Model Academy by 2-0 in tie breaker.

Samiksha of MVM School Jammu emerged winner in under-19 girls carrom in single and Anshu and Samiksha of MVM School Jammu in doubles.

Meanwhile, the selection trials of March Past and band troops (Boys Section) for Independence Day Celebration, 2019 were conducted by District Jammu under the supervision of Chanchal Kour, DYSSO Jammu at Mini Stadium Parade Ground here where about 15 institutions of District Jammu participated.