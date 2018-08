As the J&K Govt has failed to meet any deadline to start Bahu Fort-Mahamaya-Peerkho cable car project, locals turn it a failed project.

This project was the second cable car project in the state which was planned after a gap of 30 years. The first cable car project of the state was commissioned in 1988 at Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Planned in 1995, this Bahu fort cable car project was to be operated initially from Bahu Fort to Mubarak Mandi Complex, but later, when Mubarak Mandi and Bahu Fort were declared protected monuments, the project was modified and relocated.

