Badminton, volleyball events begin at GLDM Hiranagar

SPORTS REPORTER

HIRANAGAR: Part of the ongoing inter-college sports festival, competitions in disciplines of volleyball and badminton started on Wednesday at Girdhari Lal Dogra Memorial (GLDM) Degree College Hiranagar in district Kathua.

The competition was declared open by Principal of the host college, Prof Kuldeep Singh Koushal in the presence of Principal GDC Kathua, Prof. Assa Ram, Principal GDC Billawar, Dr. Jugal Kishore former Principals, Prof. Kartar Chand Badgal and Dr. Netar Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Koushal shared the importance of sports and games in all round personality development of a student. He further appreciated the efforts of Higher Education Department in initiating such kind of sports festival for promotion of unity, integrity, cultural values and common brother hood among the students.

Among others present were members of the Organising Sports Committee, team management and Physical Directors of the participating colleges.

Vote of thanks was presented by Assistant Professor in Sociology, Dr. Suraj Mohani Jamwal.

The Results:

BADMINTON: Men: GDC Kathua beat GDC Billawar 2-0. Women: GDC Kathua beat GDC Billawar 2-0; GCW Kathua beat GDC Hiranagar 2-1.

VOLLEYBALL: Women: GDC Hiranagar beat GDC Billawar 2:0; GCW Kathua beat GDC Hiranagar 2:0.