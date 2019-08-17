Badminton Senior, Junior Meet from Sept 6

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Badminton Association is organising All J&K Senior and Junior Ranking/Selection Championships from September 6 to 9, 2019 at Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium, here.

In senior category, singles, doubles and mixed competition shall be held while in the Junior group of under-19 year, the events shall be held in singles, doubles and mixed doubles. However, as per a handout issued here on Saturday, the mixed competition shall be held only in men and boys sections.

“On the basis of performance in these competitions, state teams shall be selected by the penal of selectors. And, after a brief coaching camp, the teams shall take part in the North Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship to be held at Punchkula in Hayrana from September 21 to 24, 2019,” informed General Secretary of the Association, Balbir Singh Jamwal.

The interested players have been advised to submit their entries with Satpal Sharma (SAI Badminton Coach) and Vikram Saini (SAI Badminton Coach) at MA Stadium as also Sukhdev Singh (J&K Police Badminton Hall).