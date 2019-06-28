Dear Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed paper, we would like to highlight the accumulative outcome of the much publicized program ‘Back to Village’ organized as a gala event and attended by a GO in every Panchayat.

The feedback from resources speaks of main problems highlighted during interaction by the people with the visiting officer hinges on corruption and poor quality in development works, lack of drinking facility, zero facility in health sector, lack of electricity, poor management of educational institutions, acute shortage of teaching

fraternity, poor maintenance of inadequate road

connectivity, lack of animal husbandry services, and many more.

This reflects the real picture of the much claimed ‘Sab ka Sath Sab ka Vikas’, and expose the vibrant claims of ruling fraternity in centre and state of bringing rural India on horizons of modernity, and providing of internet services, online banking and all transactions on line.

We hope the visiting officers will very honestly submit the actuality feedback than to appease the government with a pleasing report on the pattern of ruling class that believes in advertisements more than practicality on ground, so that the feedback will awaken those projecting themselves as saviors of humanity in India.

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal,

Udhampur.