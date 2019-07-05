Dear Editor,

The recently concluded ‘Back to Village Programme targeted: Energising Panchayat,collecting feedback on delivery of Govt schemes and programmes, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of villages throughout the length and breath of all 4483 Panchayat halqas of our State.The Govt has deployed one gazetted officer as Nodal officer in each Panchayat halqa who will interact with Panchayat members and public to get the general feedback.This is one of new concept after independence which is primarily aimed at directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation and to create in the rural masses an earnest desire for decent standard of living. This programme raised the voice of those people who had not been so vocal in the past but now they put forward various demands before the visiting officer. This programme help the Govt in needs assessment and subsequently to tailor the various Central and State Govt schemes and programmes in improving delivery of village specific services and making the village life better in terms of improved amenities and economic uplift ment. It is pertinent to mentioned here that most of the Sarpanch, Panch, Numberdar, Chowkidar and Asha workers keep villagers in darkness and get benefits of all Central and State Govt welfare schemes to their own and their relatives. In Doda Distt. Govt in years back distribute cheque to drought hit areas to farmers, but same cheque are not reached to the farmers due to thankfulness of Patwari and Sarpench. In the past few years back due to continued tremor of earthquakes in Bhaderwah valley many buildings get damaged and cracked. Our state Govt deployed Serpanh to get first hand report. But these people not written name of poor people whose houses are damaged. These Panch and Sarpanch are not trust worthy people as few are involved in heinous crimes as their news and names are already published through the esteemed daily newspapers of J&K State few years back. Decentralisation of power at present time means giving birth to corruption at Mini Parliament called Graham Sabha. Lot of money are reached in the house of these blue eyes people through MGNREGA and PMAY schemes. I congratulate Govt J&K State for launching this result oriented programme so that govt welfare schemes benefits should not remained upto blue eye people but reached to those people for which these schemes are actually started and implemented.This programme is well come throughout the length and breadth of J&K State.This programme bring transparency in implementing Govt sponsored schemes and drop the curve of corruption which is rising it’s ugly head in near past years. Last but not least I requested Governor of J&K State to continue such programmes in near future also after some months gaps so that the common people get well informed about the benefits of welfare schemes and these not remain to blue eyes people only and those people involved in malpractice of Govt sponsored schemes should be punished by stringent laws and orders.

Mool Raj,

Bhagota (Panjsoo), Distt.&Teh Doda.