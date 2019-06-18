Back to Village programme: Ist phase of trainings begins

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Commissioner-Secretary, Information, M.K Dwivedi on Monday reviewed the pre-launch preparations of the State Government’s ambitious Government-public interface programme-Back to Village- at a meeting of officers and representatives of print and electronic media here today.

During the meeting, Dwivedi stressed on complete coordination between the Government machinery and various media outlets for attaining successful outcome of the programme. He sought feedback from the media representatives to further strengthen the deepening of the said programme.

During the meeting, Dwivedi was briefed about various modes of raising awareness about the programme among masses and making it a success.

Under this novel administrative outreach, it may be recalled, designated gazetted officers will stay for at least two-days including a night halt in assigned villages and take firsthand assessment of developmental needs and economic potential by holding direct interaction with people and Panchayat representatives. The officers will then submit a report to the concerned district administrations for redressal of their grievances.

The meeting was attended by Director, Information, Gulzar Ahmad, Deputy Director, News, Doordarshan, Qazi Salman besides officers and officials of Department of Information and representatives from print and electronic media.

Meanwhile the first phase of training for the nominated officers started at five centre today. Officers attending the weeklong administrative outreach were imparted training at Banquet Hall, M.A. Road, Srinagar; Conference Hall, Directorate of School Education near S.P. College, M.A. Road, Srinagar; Conference Hall of Directorate of Agriculture, Lal Mandi, Srinagar; Conference Hall of the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Lal Mandi, Srinagar; Conference Hall of Directorate of Information , Polo View, Srinagar and Conference Hall of Excise & Taxation, Solina, Srinagar.