Back to Village programme futile exercise: JKPCC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: JKPCC has said that Back to Village programme of the Government is a futile exercise and an avoidable wasteful expenditure.

In a statement issued here, JKPCC Chief Spokesperson, Ravinder Sharma said that there are no takers for the campaign in wake of severe criticism by PRIs since the first such exercise remained fruitless without yielding any result.

“Ground reports suggested that there is no developmental activity in the villages, as there were no funds with Panchayats. However, the Government at the centre, State administration in general and BJP leaders in particular issued regular statements of large flow of funds to Panchyats and massive developments at grass root level, thereby sprinkling salt on wounds of people,” he added.

Sharma challenged Government to send same set of officials to same Panchayats, as per phase-I of back to village and then see reaction and anger of people in most places. “People are facing a lot of hardships since past over five years as previous coalition Government especially MLAs took over the rights of Panchayats including utilising MGNREGA funds as per their own whims and choice leaving an unpaid liability of around 800 crore. The Government should first clear that liability and make pending payments to job card holders, who are entitled to have it within 15 days but are waiting for years,” he asserted.