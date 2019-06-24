‘Back to Village’ programme continues for fourth day in Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: To achieve objective of ‘Back to Village’ programme, various programmes were held here on Sunday in all 16 blocks across Leh District under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Leh, Avny Lavasa. These programmes included Gram Sabhas, public interactions, constitution of Social Audit Committees, interaction with social organisations, respectable citizens, visits of health centres, educational institutions, Anganwari centres, field inspections of languishing projects, MGNREGA works, water reservoirs, CA&PD stores, Public Health Engineering schemes, road projects, Panchayat Ghars and distribution of Schedule Tribe certificates, Rural Backward certificates, Soil cards, KCC lone cards etc.

DC Leh, while issuing instructions to all visiting Government Officers for promptly carrying out the programme in their respective Panchayat Halqas, highlighted the essence of ‘Back to Village’ programme. She urged upon the officers as well as Panchayat members to ensure maximum participation in the programme, so that future developmental initiatives can be taken on feedback and cooperation of people.

In Nyoma Sub-Division bordering with China, the SDM Nyoma, Mohammad Taqi launched ‘Back to Village’ programme today by introducing PRIs and Line Departments of Nyoma Sub Division. On the occasion, Scheduled Tribe certificates, Rural Backward certificates and KCC lone cards were distributed among a number of beneficiaries. The SDM along with Sarpanchs and other concerned officials took round of the village and inspected MGNREGA works, water reservoir of PHE, Primary Health Centre, educational institutions and Anganwari Centre besides assessing their functioning. The SDM, while interacting with people, also highlighted objectives of ‘Back to Village’ programme and urged them to get involved in all developmental works.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘Back to Village’ programme started on 20th June and is going on smoothly. Government officers have reached all 95 Panchayat Halqas of Leh for carrying out the programme efficiently. People are overwhelmingly participating in the programme in all Sub divisions of Leh District.