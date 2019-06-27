‘Back to Village’ programme continues

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: Back to villages programme continued in Block Sumb Panchayat Ghar Taloor. People throng to Taloor Panchayar Ghar. Private Secretary I&C Deptt Sham Abrol was the visiting officer. Various demands were raised in by the locals and visiting officer assured them that all problems will be mentioned in the report and send to Govt for necessary action. Abrol said “I feel happy after noticing full involvement of people in raising their problems/ demands”.
