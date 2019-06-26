‘Back to Village’ programme continues

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Day-7 of the ambitious ‘Back to Village’ programme today witnessed exhaustive deliberations and public feedback across the Jammu region with speakers exuding confidence that suggestions of the village communities will immensely help in devising and rehashing the policies and programmes for vigorous implementation to transform rural landscape as per local needs and aspirations of the people .

During extensive interaction with the PRIs, front line functionaries and locals in each panchayat, the officers highlighted various aspects of B2V programme and made a passionate appeal to all the stakeholders to optimally utilize this opportunity to translate their vision with regard to rural development a reality.

UDHAMPUR: Back to village programme concludes at Kail Panchayat of Block Khoon on Wednesday. In their interaction with Er Vageesh Sharma, visiting officer of Back to Village outreach programme of Governor administration, the local Sarpanch Rattan chand Sharma, Naib Sarpanch Nirmal kesar and all the Panchs discussed various development gaps that continue to cause sufferings to nearly 3000 population of Kail Panchayat comprising two revenue villages.

Naib Sarpanch, Nirmal kesar laid particular stress for early construction of PMGSY road from kail to hatli village, sunal to devi lehar road under Pwd agency, Reconstruction of Dassian to sail road under PMGSY scheme, construction of sandoo sunaad and lonkapani roads with bridge.

The village also suffers from acute water crisis as water from dozens of springs and Bowlis either goes untapped or is not being properly distributed due to weak PHE distribution system.

During his 2 days and a night stay in the Lonkapani village, Sharma visited all the schools, health centre, Anganwari centres and other government facilities and inaugurated several works recently executed in the Panchayat. He also held interactive sessions with frontline government functionaries, prominent villagers, social activists, women and retired government employees.

He also visited all the springs and ponds and suggest the panchayat body to tap the unutilised water under MGNREGA.

Those who were present in gram Sabha Sarpanch Rattan Chand Sharma, Naib Sarpanch Nirmal Kesar, Panch Suresh Kumar, Panch Pawan Kumar, Panch Neelam Devi, Panch Jamal Singh, Panch Bishan Dass, Panch Kanchan Devi ,various Govt employees and prominent citizens of Panchayat.

During Day 7 of Back to Village initiative, remaining panchayats of the district were taken up. With today’s activities, the number of total panchayats covered in the district reached 112 out of the 115 panchayats that were to be taken up in Phase 2.

Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal, during his visit to Panchayat Upper Meer Block Panchari held interactions with locals during the Gram sabha and took extensive tour of the area to understand the problems being faced by people living there.

A large number of people, including senior citizens, stakeholders, retired Government employees and youth participated in the interactions and put forth their demands and grievances.

Dr Kotwal apprised them of various centrally and state sponsored schemes that have been made available for them. He hoped that the PRI members would make efficient and effective use of the funds being made available to them under various schemes for the development and growth of the region, besides urging them to take initiatives for development and growth of their villages. He also focused on the importance of maintaining hygiene and sanitation.

The locals raised many issues including low voltage of electricity, replacement of wooden poles, up gradation of both primary and middle school, timely disbursement of old age, widow, physically handicapped person’s pension, improvement of internal roads, up gradation of mobile connectivity among others.

Similar functions were held in other panchayats taken up today under B2V.

Meanwhile, DC Dr Piyush Singla also visited panchayats to review the execution of the B2V programme on ground.

Moreover, International Day against Drug abuse was also observed at various panchayats of the district.

At Reasi, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma took part in the ambitious ‘Back to Village’ programme by visiting various Panchayats of block Pouni of the district to assess the and inspect the implementation of government’s initiative of taking the governance to people’s doorsteps.

Div Com, during his visit to Bhambla panchayat, held extensive interactions with various departments and took stock of status of development works in the remote area. He also had deliberation on several aspects of Back to Village programme with the PRIs, frontline functionaries and locals with an appeal to all stakeholders to further enhance their coordination level and work collectively towards on implementation of flagship schemes on ground.

Sanjeev Verma, along with Tehsildar Pouni, identified a chunk of state land at Laiter village and directed the District Forest Officer, for initiating afforestation at the land after completion of necessary formalities.

At Lehar village, the Div Com inspected the government Horticulture Nursery and asked the Chief Horticulture Officer for developing nurseries in all the potential areas of the district.

The Div Com also visited Back to Village Control Room at district headquarter and had a detailed review of implementation of the ambitious programme with the Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib.

Visiting officer and Deputy Director Health & Medical Department, Aman Kumar Dogra, ADC Reasi, Rajinder Sharma and district officers were also present.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman JDA, Vikas Sharma, visited Panthal Panchayat of block Panthal and interacted with the PRIs, officials and locals to assess implementation of the programme. ACD Reasi, Dr Sunil Sharma, DPO Reasi, Parvinder Kour, officers from line departments and large number of locals were present.

Similar functions were also held in different panchayat halqas of the district with people enthusiastically participating in the programme to highlight their grievances and demands.

At Kathua, Day 7 of ‘Back to Village’ initiative of the government for delivering governance at the door steps of the people recorded a multitude of activities like interactions, inspections, inaugurations, cleanliness and plantation drives under phase IV in 84 panchayats across 5 blocks of the district.

Pertinently, panchayats of Bhoond, Nagrota Gujro zo, Barnoti, Keerian Gandial and Dinga Amb are being covered under In last phase of this programme to get first hand appraisal of basic amenities in various villages, DDC, Vikas Kundal informed during his visit to several panchayats of these areas.

The villagers projected several issues concerning their areas like benefit under PM Fasal Bima Yojana(PMFBY), old age pension, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana(PMJAY), drinking water, augmentation of PDD infra, renewal of gun licenses, PRC, Dogra Certificate, subsidy on agriculture implements, better education infra, IHHL, eliminating monkey menace, repair of link roads besides benefits from other welfare schemes.

During his visit, DDC enquired about the activities being undertaken during first day of the programme including interaction with PRI members, frontline government functionaries and locals, visit to important ongoing and languishing projects, schools, health institutions and other government assets besides inaugurating any completed public infrastructure.

DDC inspected PHCs at Budhi and Bhoond and enquired about the medical infrastructure and facilities being provided to the patients. He also listened to the problems related to playground and pond in Budhi village. He also inspected the functioning of government allopathic center at Bhikher and Dodla.

DDC was accompanied by ACD, Sukhpal Singh, BDO and Patwari of the concerned Panchayat.