‘Back to Village’ phase II: DIO hosts interactive meet with media persons

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: District Information Officer, Udhampur Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia today convened a meeting with Media persons regarding “Back to Village” programme here today.

While briefing the media persons about the objective of the programme , the DIO appealed them to disseminate information among the common masses about the programme so that the people can avail maximum benefit.

The DIO said that the objective of holding the interaction session is to ensure that the information regarding government schemes is disseminated in an effective manner in the district and maximum number of people can be benefited from these schemes.

Representatives of different print and electronic media of district Udhampur were present in the session.