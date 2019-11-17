Back to Village Phase II: DC Bandipora reviews preparations

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, on Saturday reviewed the status of works under Back to Village programme besides reviewing the arrangements for the second phase of the programme.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development Jahangir Ahmad Khanday and district officers of several departments.

The meeting discussed threadbare the status of works being carried out under Back to Village programme. It was given out that Rs 2.69 Cr have been released for the completion of works out approved Rs 4.14 Cr.

The meeting was informed that Rs 4.14 Cr have been authorised to complete 121 works taken up under the programme including works under RDD, PHE, R&B, Health and Education.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, stressed on expediting the pace of work so that same can be completed by the end of this month. During the meeting he reviewed the performance of individual works and sought the Action Taken Report (ATR) from the concerned officers.

He urged the officers to hold Gram Sabhas regularly and directed for its vide publicity to ensure maximum public participation.

The Deputy Commissioner also reviewed the preparations for the second phase of the ‘Back to Village’ programme and urged the officers to sensitize the frontline workers about the programme. He said the theme of the second phase of Back to Village is, “Doubling the farmers’ income.”

While stressing on implementing the programme in letter and spirit, DC Bandipora said it was primarily aimed at energising the Panchayats and improving development process in rural areas through community participation.