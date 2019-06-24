‘Back to Village Mela’ held at Bhalwal

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHALWAL: Taking forward the ‘Back to Village’ programme launched by J&K Government, two-day programme concluded with a mega display at Bhalwal. The Block Bhalwal administration organised a ‘Back to Village Mela’ under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar. The main objective of fair was to interact with different visiting officers and PRIs of Block Bhalwal. All line departments have installed the stalls depicting different schemes of the government. The cynosure of the programme was a pageant of cultural programme presented by artists of Information Department, Jammu.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The visiting officers, who were deputed for assessing needs of the public in different Panchayats of Block Bhalwal, also shared their views after concluding two-day visit in their allotted Panchayats.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the Government has strengthened the democratic setup by devolving mammoth powers to PRIs and enjoined upon them to develop Panchayats in a holistic way.

Assistant Commissioner Development Jammu, Aijaz Qaiser gave an overview of ‘Back to Village’ programme in the district.

BDO Saima Sharief Khan, while welcoming the chief guest, gave the succinct summary of two-day ‘Back to Village’ programme in the block. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu North, Satish Sharma presented formal vote of thanks.

Other officers present on the occasion included Additional Secretary to Government (Forests) Ram Sevak; Veenakshi Koul, General Manager JKTDC, Mohammad Alyas Khan; Deputy Director Estate, Tehsildar Bhalwal Rafiq Ahmed Jaral and Block Medical Officer Bhalwal, Manzoor Hussain.