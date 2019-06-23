‘Back to Village’: Interactive sessions, awareness camp held

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Under the phase-second of the ongoing ‘Back to Village’ public outreach programme, a number of Gram Sabhas, and awareness camps were held across the North Kashmir districts to assess the development needs of people and take their feedback for socio-economic transformation of rural areas.

In Srinagar, public meetings and field visits by designated Gazetted officers were held in six Panchayat halqas of Nowgam-B of Srinagar block, Panzinara-B of Qamarwari block, Khonmoh-B and Balhama-B of Khonmoh block, and Dara-B and Syedpora of Harwan block.

A range of specific grievances and developmental requirements of these areas were brought to fore during the interactive sessions and Gram Sabhas. Inadequate drainage and irrigation, lack of appropriate health and educational facilities, dilapidated distribution system of electricity and water supply were the main issues highlighted by the locals during the interactions.

In each of these six Halqas designated administrators were accompanied by officers from concerned line departments in order to ensure proper understanding and recording of grievances and concerns raised during the programme.

The designated administrators of these Halqas will again hold meetings and undertake field visits tomorrow at the end of which they will submit a detailed report of grievances to the office of DC for their redressal.

In Budgam, 16 Panchayats in Sursyar, 11 in Parnewa, 10 each in Sukhnag, Narbal and B.K Pora, 9 In S.K Pora and 8 in Weterhail were covered during the third day of Back to Village programme.

The day marked the inauguration of several developmental projects under different schemes including Rural Development Department schemes across 74 Gram Panchayats of seven CD Blocks of the district. Other prominent activities of the day included distribution of 74 sports kits among 74 schools of these seven blocks. These sports kits comprising of volley ball, football equipments were distributed in presence of district administration officers and designated Gazetted officers and public. Out of total 300 sports kits to be distributed during the programme, around 150 have been distributed till 22 June. 200 dustbin sets of green, red, blue were also distributed among the schools of these seven blocks.

DC Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar supervised the distribution of Sports kits and dustbins. She said that inauguration of several development projects were also done, besides interaction with PRIs, frontline functionaries and grievance redressal camps were held across the district. Director Rural development, Kashmir also visited many areas of the district along with ACD and DPO. SDMs, district officers, tehsildars and other block level officers also toured the district in connection with Black to village, participating in the exhibition/ awareness melas.

In Ganderbal, the designated officers covered the several Panchayat Halqas which included Kaw Bagh, Darend, Kujar, Nagbal, Malshahi Bagh, Nunar and Shuhama.

At Halqa Malshahi Bagh, Deputy Director Social Welfare, Nighat Alam while interacting with the locals said that one of the objectives of this program is to create awareness among the masses about the government and its programme.

At Halqa Kaw Bagh, ICDS CDPO Kangan, Rubina Hameed educated the people about the objective and benefits of this flagship programme. At Shuhama, a cricket match was organized to inculcate the value of sports among young.

During the interactions, representatives of PRI and public informed this visiting officer about various issues including lack of proper supply of drinking water, lack of road connectivity. People also appreciated this novel initiative of the government being advantageous for rural transformation.

At Nagbal, people appreciated the programme and said that it is for the first time that government is coming to their doorstep for listening and addressing their grievances. The designated officer assured them that a time bound resolution to their demands and issues would be carried out.

On the third-day of week-long ‘Back to Village’ programme, South Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama remained abuzz with a host of activities under the ambitious outreach initiative of the State Government aimed to take governance to the doorsteps of the people.

In Kulgam, under second phase-II of the programme, nearly 67 Panchayat Halqas were covered by the visiting officers. At Khargund, Secretary GAD, Dr Farooq A Lone, sought feedback from the people on many developmental issues and listened to their grievances.

During the interactions and Gram Sabhas, the Secretary urged the people to come forward and provide their suggestions to help devise a policy document on equitable development of Panchayat Halqas in accordance with the aspirations and demands of the people.