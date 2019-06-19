Back to Village campaign: DCs across Jammu Division brief media about programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Deputy Commissioners across the Jammu Division today held a debriefing session with local media persons and sensitized Panchs, Sarpanchs & deputed officers at their respective districts. The programme is being organized from June 20 to June 27 across all Panchayats of the state.

Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar launched orientation cum training programme for the gazetted officers deputed for “Back to Village” programme organized by district administration here today.

He said that the programme “Back to Village” will focus on energizing Panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of government programs, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of the villages besides affording an opportunity to Gazetted officers to visit the villages and directly getting a feedback from people.

The program is primarily aimed at energizing the over 7000 villages, 4483 Panchayats and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation and to create in the rural masses an earnest desire for decent standard of living. He sensitized the officers about the objective of the programme and the necessary preparations required to be made for its successful implementation.

SAMBA: DC Samba Sushma Chauhan, while interacting with media persons, spoke about the essence and spirit of Back to Village Programme. She said in first of its kind, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has embarked on an ambitious and extensive programme of reaching out to the people at the grass roots level to create in the rural masses an earnest desire for decent standard of living. She informed that during these 8 days, different officers of different line departments shall visit around 101 Panchayats in & around all of District samba in three phases.

KATHUA: Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal today worked out the modalities for successful implementation of State government’s flagship programme “Back to village”. He asked the officers to interact with the people at Panchayat level and take a first- hand account of the issues and problems of the people and submit a report to the administration for the redressal of grievances.

He informed that 257 panchayats spread over 19 blocks of the district have been undertaken for tasks as specified under the programme adding that a schedule for the programme has been finalized. He also interacted with various Panchs/Sarpanchs including female representatives to make them aware of the essence and importance of this programme and motivate them to participate in this programme.

REASI: District Development Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib held a press conference regarding ‘Back to Village’ programme and briefed the media persons about the objective of the programme at district headquarters here today.

She said that gazetted officers, including 45 from outside the district, will visit 153 panchayats of the district during the programme and stay there for two days and one night. During this period, the officers will get firsthand experience of life in villages. She informed that the visiting officers will also submit a 19-page feedback of the villages visited by them which will be included in this year’s development plans of the government.

RAJOURI: DDC Rajouri Mohammad Aijaz Asad, while briefing the media persons, said that maximum population of the district lives in villages and Back to Villages programme ensures that there should be no gap between policy making and its implementation for the welfare of the rural population. He also informed that there are 312 panchayats in district Rajouri and 312 gazetted officers will be deployed at the panchayats and the frontline workers shall also remain present during the period till the programme ends.

A training session was also organized for deputed officer to sensitize them about the programme.

RAMBAN: Deputy Commissioner Showkat Aijaz Bhat inaugurated a training programme organized for gazetted officers and field functionaries to ensure proper planning and execution to the implementation of grand initiative of reaching out to people at grassroots level through ‘Back to the Village’. He directed the officers to monitor the implementation of various welfare schemes in their respective Panchayats and ensure that the services are being provided to the people including education, health, besides other basic amenities.

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana held a meeting with Sarpanches of District Kishtwar and acquainted them about “Back to Village” programme starting from 20th June 2019 to 27th June 2019. He also distributed Prime Minister’s letter to Sarpanches with a view to improve village environment by collecting and conserving every single drop of water.

DODA: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode inaugurated a training programme to acquaint the Gazetted officers and Sarpanches of the district regarding “Back to Village”.

He asked field functionaries to ensure maximum participation in gram Sabha to discuss the development plan of Panchayat besides constituting social audit teams during visit of gazetted officer under the said programme. He stressed on distribution of PRCs, RBA and EWC, pension scheme, PM KISAN certificates during the programme.

POONCH: Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav presided over a training programme organised to sensitise the Gazetted officers of the district regarding “Back to Village” programme.

DDC directed the deputed officers to ensure that their stay should be of at least two days including a night halt in the assigned Panchayat/Village. He further told them to interact with and obtain feedback from the Panchayat representatives, elders and other local people about their concerns.

UDHAMPUR: In connection to “Back to Village” programme, various meetings and awareness programmes were organized in the district to work out the modalities for successful implementation of State government’s flagship programme.

In a awareness program held at district headquarter, the sarpanches were made aware about the programme and were informed about the ambitious programme that it has four main goals including energising panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of government schemes and programmes, capturing specific economic potential, and undertaking assessment of needs of villages.