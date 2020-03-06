Back to Village: All 81 approved works being completed this month

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: All of 81 approved works under execution in Srinagar under the Back to Village programme are being completed before the end of this month.

The administration in Srinagar has completed half of the works approved for execution in different rural areas spread across 21 halqa panchayats of the district after identification during the flagship rural outreach programme.

The number of works completed so far add up to 41 out of the total of 81 works which were approved for immediate execution after the end of the first phase of the programme in June last.

These works are spread across six different sectors and include 16 works under rural development, 11 works under power, 6 works under roads and buildings, 3 works each under water and health, and 2 works under education sector.

These works which include several important developmental interventions have been completed at a cost of over 2 crore rupees.

The remaining 40 works which include 27 under rural development, 7 under power, 3 under water, 2 under roads and buildings, and 1 under education sector are in progress and are expected to be completed before the end of the current month.

Together these 81 works are under execution at an approved estimated cost of 5 crore rupees.

These works include important resolutions to some long-pending developmental concerns and address shortfalls in some basic developmental needs of these rural areas of the district.