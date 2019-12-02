‘Back to Village’ aimed at strengthening PRIs, meet aspirations of locals: Navin Choudhary

State times news

SAMBA: Gram Sabhas and launch of new works and inauguration of completed projects marked the end of week-long ‘Back to Village-2’ programme, here today.

Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce and Tourism, Navin Kumar Choudhary, attended a Gram Sabha at Panchayat Taloor along with District Development Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria. The event witnessed a huge gathering of local residents.

The Principal Secretary said that ‘Back to Village’ programme aims at strengthening Panchayat Raj Institutions and meet developmental aspirations of locals through grass-root governance. He appealed to the villagers especially Panchayat members to actively participate in every developmental activity of village and exhorted Social Audit Committee to ensure regular inspection of ongoing works.

Navin Choudhary, while interacting with the PRIs, locals and government functionaries said that another major purposes of the programme were to experience the impact of welfare schemes on ground and empowering the Panchayats. He said that powers have been devolved to the panchayats for ensuring overall rural socio-economic transformation and exhorted the representatives at Panchayat level to hold Gram Panchayat meetings once a month to discuss local governance, development and make need based plans of the Panchayat.

The Principal Secretary distributed free medicines, school notebooks, pen, pencils, chairs among the students of the schools in the Panchayat Taloor . He also distributed sports Kits to the members of the Panchayat to promote Sports activities among young generation.

During Gram Sabha, the inhabitants of the various villages including Sarpanch, Panchs applauded the works accomplished and also raised issues of urgent attention which had not been factored in developmental paradigm so far.

Numerous issues were raised including construction of bridges, bifurcation of ration cards, irrigation facilities, healthcare centre, adequate drinking water facilities, up-gradation of high School, and PMAY schemes, up-gradation of electric transmission lines, up-gradation of lanes and drains.

Meanwile Navin Choudhary inaugurated a Nallah constructed at Gujjar Basti W.NO.7 of Panchyat Chajjwal, sanctioned under B2V1.

Later at Government High School Sujwan, Block Samba Pr. Secretary inaugurated a smart class to meet the educational needs of students of the Panchayat. The smart class, equipped with a Smart TV and dish connection, would be further supplemented with internet, projector, smart board and other latest equipments, informed the visiting officers.

Principal Secretary also inspected various stalls put up by different Government departments and organizations especially Agriculture, Horticulture, Social Welfare, Handicrafts, Banks, Khadi Village Industries to aware the people regarding various centre and state sponsored schemes at Mega Camp organised at Panchayat Taloor block Sumb.

The locals including Sarpanch, Panchs, elder members and women expressed their gratitude to the Visiting officer for prompt redress of their genuine demands, besides providing school kits, sports kits, smart TV and medicines.