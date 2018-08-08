BACK TO BASICS

Share Share 0 Share 0

Once again it is paper ballot vs electronic voting machine popularly known as EVM which has come as point of debate with 17 opposition parties planning to move the Election Commission of India (ECI) to revert to the ballot paper in 2019 because the current system was open to manipulation. Poll rigging and fake voting were common complaints in every elections country had faced till date and to countermand the manipulations Centre introduced EVMs thus giving a fair chance for electoral players. But recent mid-term polls did raise doubts at some places regarding the fair play given by the EVMs. On the contrary there were charges of manipulation of EVMs. Under such situation opposition does have a case when it asks the ECI to remove any impression of bias or lack of transparency and fairness. The ECI can argue that the system is infallible because the new EVMs come with retrievable paper trails for a manual count. Doubts over inadequate vigilance over EVMs had been expressed recently after a string of nearly-improbable wins by the BJP. These should have settled down after its handy loss in Punjab, getting pipped at the post in Karnataka and tanking three successive byelections in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the Opposition’s yet-to-be-verified claim that the source code of EVMs lay outside the ECI’s jurisdiction, its reputation as the custodian of the electoral process and its integrity have been hurt more by non-technical aspects. And this is where the Opposition parties ought to focus their energies on. The reason for the Opposition’s edgy resentment giving way to open suspicion about EVMs may be because the ECI has been less than scrupulously impartial in the past. The ECI also diluted its integrity as a neutral umpire by an inexplicable delay in announcing poll dates for the Gujarat Assembly that permitted PM Modi a few extra days of campaigning. What is needed is a fool proof and tamper proof system in the electronic voting machines than asking for shifting to old system of paper ballot thus losing the edge over declaring results on the same day to cutting the cost in ferrying electoral material etc.