Bachchan’s job application to work with Deepika, Katrina

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for his wit and humour, has shared a “job application” suggesting his name as a male lead suitable for Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, thanks to his height.

The 75-year-old star took to Twitter to post his resume against a newspaper cutting that read how filmmakers found it tough to pair Deepika and Katrina opposite Shahid Kapoor and Aamir Khan.

“Job Application: Name: Amitabh Bachchan DOB: 11.10.1942, Allahabad Age: 76 yrs Credentials: Worked in films for 49 years, IN APPROX 200 FILMS Speaks: Hindi, English, Punjabi, Bengali HEIGHT: 6’2”… Available… YOU SHALL NEVER HAVE HEIGHT PROBLEM!” tweeted Bachchan.

The actor has worked with Deepika in “Piku”.

He has collaborated with Katrina on the 2003 film “Boom” and will next share screen space with her in “Thugs of Hindostan”, along with Aamir.

PTI