Babri demolition case: Tenure of special judge extended

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its direction and extended the tenure of the special judge, who is conducting trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti.
A bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant perused the affidavit and office memo placed before it by the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh.
Senior advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, told the bench that they have complied with the top court’s direction and extended the tenure of the special judge till he delivers the judgement in the Ayodhya demolition case.
“We are satisfied that the needful has been done,” the bench said while disposing of the matter. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
After ‘Chhichhore’, Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper