Baba Banda Bahadur hockey tourney from Nov 21

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Organised by Kashmir Sikh Sangat under the aegis of Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, the third Shaheed Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Hockey (knock-out) Tournament would be held at K K Hakhu Stadium, here from November 21. In all, 12 teams have confirmed entries for this competition. As per the draws released by the organisers, two matches have been scheduled for opening day.

In the first match, Bhargav Club shall take on MRS Club Simbal Camp at 12:45 PM while Young Khalsa Gole Gujral shall be playing against Sittu Club Simbal Camp at 2:00 PM. Two matches have been scheduled for each day in this six-day competition.