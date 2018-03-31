‘Baaghi 2’ mints Rs 25.10 crore on day one

Mumbai: Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer “Baaghi 2” raked in Rs 25.10 crore on the day one of its release.
The film is a sequel to 2016 film “Baaghi” and also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar and Deepak Dobriyal.
The film has achieved a milestone by becoming the highest opener of 2018 followed by the highest Good Friday opener ever, the makers said in a release.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. (PTI)
