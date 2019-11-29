B2V2: Overwhelming public response continues on day 5

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: Financial Commissioner Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal, laid foundation stone for Health and Wellness Centre besides inaugurating additional accommodation of Panchayat Ghar at Upper Meer and community sanitary complex at Sankri on Day 5 of second phase of ‘Back to Village’ programme

Financial Commissioner during his visit to Panchayat Upper Meer Block Panchari, had elaborate interactions with the locals during a Gram Sabha convened there as part of B2V2.

Dr. Kotwal also conducted an extensive tour of the area to assess the problems being faced by the people regarding availability of basic facilities and meeting developmental needs.

A large number of people including senior citizens and youth participated in the interactions and brought into the visiting officer’s notice their demands and grievances.

Meanwhile, Dr Kotwal apprised the rural populace of various government schemes aimed at public welfare.

Chairman, Block Development Council, Jeevan Kumar Sharma, projected several demands and problems concerning development and growth of the area.

SAMBA: Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Navin Choudhary visited Panchayat Chajjwal of block Samba as designated Officer under Back to Village phase II, programme.

District Development Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, and other senior officers of the district administration accompanied him.

Navin Choudhary attended the Gram Sabha which was attended by Sarpanch Girdhara Singh, Panchs and a large number of villagers.

Addressing the Sabha, Navin Choudhary asked government officers and PRIs to join hands to develop Chajjwal a model Panchayat. He directed the officers to identify government land for establishment of cottage industry to facilitate employment generation for local unemployed youth.

Responding to demands of locals, the Principal Secretary directed for augmentation of water supply scheme, up-gradation and replacement of transformers so that people of the area will not suffer for the want of basic amenities. He also asked PWD (R&B) for up-gradation of road from National Highway to Government High School Sunjwan.

The Principal Secretary inspected stalls put up by various departments to aware the people about skill development, self-employment and development schemes being implemented by the government.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary provided medicines for the local dispensary and two computers for the Chajjwal Panchayat Ghar and inaugurated smart classes at local High School. Wheel Chairs were also provided to the physically challenged persons under Social Welfare scheme.

The day also witnessed a Veterinary camp by Animal Husbandry Department in which 100 percent vaccination of animals against foot and mouth disease was achieved.

RAMBAN: As the Back to village phase II enters to last segment of implementation, the Visiting officer today reached to their assigned Panchayats here to assess the progress on the decisions taken during B2V1 and listen to the people’s issues.

They held detailed deliberations with the Panchs, Sarpanchs and concerned officers across 48 Panchayats of 4 blocks of Ramban, Batote, Rajgarh and Gandhri.

The officers also held interaction with cross section of society to understand their problems, issues, grievances and demands which shall be projected to higher authorities through a detailed prescribed Performa.

Meanwhile, Special Secretary to the Government, Agriculture Production Department, Ravinder Nath Sadhu – the visiting officer for Maitra Govind Pura Panchayat chaired a largely attended Gram Sabha in which a threadbare discussion was held on all the issues raised by the PRIs as well as general public.

RAJOURI: As part of the ‘Back to Village’ programme phase II, a series of activities were organised here in 112 Panchayats- marking the start of last segment of the program in this border district.

The visiting officers conducted public meetings, inspections to assess the status of amenities available for the people at the grassroots level, besides identifying areas for growth in the Panchayats. The visiting officers inspected development works PHCs, water supply schemes and other traditional water bodies. They inspected schools and Angawani centres and checked the meals being served to the students under mid day meal scheme availability and quality of nutrition in pre-school centres.

District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad visited Panchayat Pullalian where he interacted with the locals who apprised him about their issues and problems. They sought improvement in power scenario, water supply, macadamization and repair of roads better health and improvement in power transmission lines.

The DDC also distributed school bags and stationery items sponsored by OSC, MSK and JK Bank zonal Branch Rajouri among the students. Later DDC also presented cricket kits to the students of various schools falling in Panchayat Pullalian.

As a part of the ambitious back to village programme phase 2, the revenue department organised three PSGA camps one at Panchayat Pallulian of tehsil Rajouri, panchayat Badakhana of tehsil Thanamandi and Panchayat Hathal of Tehsil Sunderbani. The camps were organised in presence of Visiting officers.

A total of 485 certificates were issued including 111 ST certificates, 88 income certificates, 37 caste certificates, 37 pahari speaking certificates,144 RBA certificates, 23 EWS certificates, 4 SC certificates and 41 other documents like unmarried, character and affidavits.

A large number of people attended the camps and availed benefits through these camps.

POONCH: The Second phase of Back to Village program (B2V2) entered into its last with the start of series of activities across 80 Panchayats of this border district.

The Visiting Officers from within and outside the district reached their designated Panchayats where they held wide ranging activities.

At Panchayat Darra Dullian, Joint Financial Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara held meeting with local people in presence of DDC Rahul Yadav. During the meeting different issues of the Panchayat were projected including completion of a pending road, improved water supply and poles for Electricity.

The meeting was also informed about initiatives and works done post Back to Village Program- phase 1. It was informed that a group of 35 women of the Panchayat was imparted cutting tailoring training and later loan was also provided to 5 of them under PMEGP.

At Panchayat Chajala Upper, the DDC Poonch listened to the issues and problems of the locals. The People informed the DDC about issues related to road, power and water supply. They demanded upgradation of school and adequate teaching staff and Anganwari centers in uncovered areas.

In Panchayat Mangar Lower visiting officer AEO Kanwar Pal Singh noted the issues and inspected the work done in the area.

KATHUA: The third and final leg of Back to Village phase- II programme begins today across 48 Panchayats of 3 Blocks of Kathua district, including border block Marheen of Hiranagar sub division.

A number of activities were held in different Panchayats including plantation drives, Gram Sabhas, inspection of Government institutions, Government assets, water bodies.

Interaction were also held with PRI representatives, frontline Government functionaries and prominent citizens by the visiting officers to discuss and deliberate upon the core problems/issues being faced by the villagers, ways to resolve them besides finding methods to increase rural incomes.

The visiting officers also inspected the ongoing development projects in the villages and obtained feedback from the locals about follow up of B2V1 activities.

In border block Marheen, the DDC, O P Bhagat along with ACD, Sukhpal Singh and SDM Hiranagar, Suresh Sharma visited several Panchayats including Pansar, Chak Bhagwana, Bobiya, Haripur, Chak Gopala and Chak Chabba to take stock of grievances of border dwellers which were mainly related to construction/repair of lanes, drains, bunkers and road connectivity projects.

DODA: Overwhelming public response continued on day 5 as activities under Back to Village Programme-II were today held across 76 Panchayats of this mountainous district.

The visiting officers organized Gram Sabhas and inspected ongoing development works. They also reviewed the performance of departments providing essential services, inspected water and power supply installations and patient care in health institutions and standard of education in the schools.

The officers also listened to the issues and grievances of the locals and sought feedback and took stock of action taken post back to village phase I. Meanwhile, the District Development Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode expressed hope that the feedback so obtained will help the government to assess the needs and prime requirements of people.

“Accordingly the various central and state government schemes and programmes will be tailored in improving delivery of village-specific services and making the village life better with improved amenities and economic growth”, he added.