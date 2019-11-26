‘B2V2 initiative will bring transparency’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Additional Secretary Finance, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah on Monday urged people to participate in ‘Back to Village’ programme as the initiative would bring transparency and accountability in day-to-day governance.

He made the remarks during his interaction with the people at Malik Market Gram Panchayat (GP) while inspecting several ongoing developmental works in the Panchayat.

Dr Abid, who was a visiting officer at the GP as part of ‘Back to Village-II’ programme, held on-spot inspections and took stock of the ongoing works in the GP. He also inspected progress on flood protection project in the area being executed by R&B Department.

He also visited Government Primary School Bilal Colony, Channi Rama where Dr Shah announced that an additional block would be constructed for which foundation stone will be laid soon.

While touring different areas of the GP, the visiting officer interacted with people who apprised him of various grievances and issues pertaining to sanitation, lifting of garbage, portable drinking water facility and other developmental issues. During his tour, he also visited several local Anganwari centers, schools, Fair Price shops and other offices to take stock of their working.

The visiting officer patiently listened to the issues of locals and assured them that all their genuine grievances would be taken up with concerned departments and officers for early disposal. A large number of people, Sarpanch and Panchs of GP and other civil society members met the visiting officer during his visit to the area.

The visiting officer also took stock of the works approved during the B2V1 programme. He also took appraisal reports from the concerned authorities on the status of these works and enquired about the time period by which all these works would be dedicated to the public. He stressed that all the works committed during the first phase of B2V should be completed within a shortest possible time.