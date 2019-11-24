B2V Phase-II: Ramban Admn holds Sarpanch Conference

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Nazim Zai Khan, today conducted a one day Sarpanch conference on the eve of launch of Government-public interface programme “Back to Village” Phase-II to sensitize representatives of PRIs regarding the programme.

DPO Sunil Bhutyal, DSWO, Tehsildar, BDOs and representatives of Panchyat Raj Institutions were present on the occasion.

DDC, while addressing the participants, informed them that under this administrative outreach programme the designated gazetted officers will stay for two-days including a night halt in assigned villages.

The aim of the program is to assess the functionality of Panchayati Raj Institutions and implementation of individual beneficiary schemes.

He informed that district administration Ramban is all set to launch ‘Back to village 2’ programme going to be organised from 25th to 30th of November 2019 in all 142 Panchayats of the district. He said that the officers will also have to assess the follow up of the works assessed and taken up in the last phase of Back to Village.

DDC asked the representatives of PRIs to cooperate with the visiting officers besides sensitizing the public of their areas to participate in this Government-public interface programme-Back to Village- for availing mega opportunity to ensure desirable development of their Panchayats.

DDC also handed over the digital signature cards to the Sarpanchs for ensuring transparent and hassle free development process in the panchayats.