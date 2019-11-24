B2V campaign: CAO Samba holds meeting with Agri officials

State Times News

SAMBA: In order to ensure effective implementation of the State Flagship Programme “Back to Village” 2nd edition being held from November 25 to 30, 2019 in 101 Panchayats of District Samba, Jahangir Shafi, Chief Agriculture Officer (CEO) Samba held a meeting with the Agriculture Officers and front line workers of District Samba.

The Officers present in the meeting were Tilak Raj Sharma, Sub divisional Agriculture Officer Samba , Ashok Kumar Gupta, Deputy Project Officer, ATMA, Samba, Smt Karuna Nidhi, Subject Matter Specialist and Kamal Krishan Ganjoo.