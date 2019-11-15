Azad reviews development works at Bhadarwah

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is on a 2-day visit to Chenab Valley, on Thursday inspected progress of various development works, especially related with tourism infrastructure, at his home town Bhadarwah. Azad, who is on a maiden visit to his native district, said that he is not on a political visit and has come to meet his own people after a year.

Azad after reaching the picturesque Valley, visited different places including Tourist Reception Centre Sarna, Teli-Garh, Nalthi resort, Yatri Bhawan Sungli and Lake View Resort Gatha. He, after keenly inspecting progress of various ongoing works, directed Bhadarwah Development Authority to complete all pending works in winters, so that they can welcome visitors in coming tourist season with a different and new look of places of tourist interest.

“Like Kashmir Valley, Bhadarwah has high stakes on tourism industry and during last couple of years, Bhadarwah has experienced tremendous growth in this sector, with domestic and overseas tourists visiting in large numbers to this pristine Valley. To keep the momentum going, we need to improve and infrastructure development is the basic tool to attract more and more visitors. I am hopeful that next season will be a bumper tourist season for Bhadarwah,” Azad asserted.

Later, Azad also visited Bhadarwah campus to inspect various development works and interacted with students and faculty members.