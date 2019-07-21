Azad asks J&K leaders to pull up sleeves for ensuing elections

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and AICC General Secretary, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday held a series of interactive sessions with senior leaders and party functionaries from different parts of Jammu province. While reviewing organisational activities, Azad asked all senior Congress leaders of the State to pull up their sleeves for making Congress a strong and vibrant force in all the three regions of J&K. He instructed JKPCC leaders to gear up party functionaries for forthcoming elections. He further asked party leaders to devote more time for people of the State besides activating cadre in every nook and corner of the State.

Azad, who is on three-day tour of Jammu to have a series of meetings with party leadership of different constituencies in Jammu province, held separate interactions with various groups of leaders from different districts. PCC President, G A Mir and other senior leaders including Tara Chand, Madan Lal Sharma, Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Ravinder Sharma, R S Chib, Balwan Singh, Dr Manohar Lal Sharma, Rajnish Sharma, Manmohan Singh and Shabir Ahmed Khan also met Azad.

The AICC General Secretary also had detailed discussions with various senior leaders, district Presidents, former legislators, contesting candidates, JMC Corporators and senior functionaries from respective constituencies of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi and Udhampur districts regarding present political scenario.