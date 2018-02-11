Azad arriving Jammu today

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is visiting Jammu on Sunday to address the Congress Convention at Dussehra Grounds, Gandhi Nagar here.

Former minister and Senior Vice President JKPCC Sham Lal Sharma said the party workers are gathering to pay Shradhanjli to soldiers martyred in fidayeen attack.