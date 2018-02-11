Azad arriving Jammu today

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is visiting Jammu on Sunday to address the Congress Convention at Dussehra Grounds, Gandhi Nagar here.
Former minister and Senior Vice President JKPCC Sham Lal Sharma said the party workers are gathering to pay Shradhanjli to soldiers martyred in fidayeen attack.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
PT Kunzang releases Ladakhi movie ‘Pardo’
Ustad Bismillah Khan’s son Zamin Hussain Khan passes away
Rajini and I should ponder on tie-up, says Haasan; Only time will tell: Rajinikanth
Mahadev’s role is going to be with me forever: Mohit Raina
Sarah Silverman announces spilt with Micheal Sheen
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper