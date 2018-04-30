Ayushmann Bharat Diwas observed

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In continuance of the celebrations of Gram Swaraj Abhiyan-special central intervention to achieve saturation in seven targeted schemes, awareness camps and meetings with village councils were held under Bharat Ayushmann Diwas in identified LoC villages of Sarya and Khamba by Health Authorities in their effort to reach to targeted beneficiaries and aware them about the scheme and their entitlement.

The camps were organised by health department in close coordination with Sub-divisional administration of Nowshera. The camp in Sarya Village was attended by Tasneem Majjid Ganai (IAS) and Vinesh Pachnanda, undersecretary to GOI, representative from GOI and Nodal officers for GSA implementation in the district participated and observed the activities being carried out.

Present in the occasion were also Chief Medical Officer Dr Suresh Gupta, BMO Nowshera, ASHAs, ANMs of Health units in the area, block program managers and ASHA coordinators. Public in large from all Panchayat Halqas of the Village participated in the camps and get them registered under the scheme.

Ayushman Bharat Diwas was also launched in Block Kandi under the supervision of Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the Development Commissioner Rajouri. Dr Iqbal Malik, Block Medical Officer Kandi organised Gram Saba in different areas of Block Kandi The Gram Saba were coordinated by the Addl Deputy Commissioner Koteranka Shafiq Ahmed.

Addl Deputy Commissioner Koteranka Shafiq Ahmed assured that all BPL families will be covered under the scheme/mission without any excuse.

RAMBAN: As part of the ongoing nationwide Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, Ayushman Bharat Diwas was celebrated at the District Hospital, Ramban by the Chief Medical Officer, Ramban, Dr Saifuddin. Khan on Monday.

Awareness about the Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan under Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Swasthya Suraksha Mission (PMRSSM) was imparted by CMO, Dr. Khan ,Dy. CMO, Dr. Mohd. Iqbal and Medical Superintendent, Dr. Dharamveer Singh. A healthy baby show was also organised wherein best three babies out of as many as ten babies upto the age of one year were awarded as per their weight and fully immunisation criteria. Other seven babies were also given the consolation prizes.