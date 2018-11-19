Ayushman Cards distributed in Forelain Panchayat

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: During a drive held in Panchayat Forelain, Block Barnoti, Kathua Ayushman Cards were distributed among 30 beneficiaries by Village Level Entrepreneur Hitesh and Asha workers Jyoti Bala and Santosh Devi of the Panchayat.

At the same time 200 villagers were newly registered for Ayushman Cards.