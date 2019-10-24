Ayurveda a holistic system

Mahadeep Singh Jamwal

The National Ayurveda Day is linked to the Lord Dhanvantari who is considered as divine propagator of Ayurveda, one of the most ancient and well documented systems of medicine equally relevant in modern times. Ayurveda is the ‘The Science of Life’ and is one of the branches of Vedas, as upaveda of rigveda or atharva-veda. It is a holistic system of medicine from India, which evolved from Brahma sages of Ancient India some 3000-5000 years ago and often called the “Mother of All Healing. The principles and philosophy of Ayurveda view man as a complex whole, including our external and internal environments. The principles are derived from universal laws of nature that have changed little through time. Ayurveda believes five basic elements Pancamahabhutas (space, air, fire, water and earth) manifest in the human body as three basic humors known as tridosas (Vata,Pitta and Kapha). These three govern creation, maintenance and destruction of bodily tissues as well as the assimilation and elimination. Ayurvedic philosophy maintains that people are born with a specific constitution, which is called the prakruti. The prakruti, established at conception, is viewed as a unique combination of physical and psychological characteristics that affect the way each person functions. Life (ayu) is the combination (samyoga) of body, senses, mind and reincarnating soul. Ayurveda is the most sacred science of life, beneficial to humans both in this world and the world beyond – Charaka. It stems from the ancient Vedic culture and was taught for many thousands of years in an oral tradition from accomplished masters to their disciples. Some of this knowledge was set to print a few thousand years ago, but much of it is inaccessible. Ayurveda is a system of medicine with historical roots in the Indian subcontinent. Globalized and modernized practices derived from Ayurveda traditions are a type of alternative medicine. In countries beyond India, Ayurvedic therapies and practices have been integrated in general wellness applications and in some cases in medical use.

Lord Dhanwantari conferred with the virtues of granting health and wealth. Therefore, Dhanvantari Jayanti was preferred for celebration of Ayurveda Day to nationalize this system of medicine. We come across that objectives of Ayurveda Day are: to further promote Ayurveda into mainstream of health system, reduce the burden of disease and related morbidity and mortality by utilizing the potential of Ayurveda, exploring the potential of Ayurveda to contribute towards National health policy & National Health programmes and create a sense of awareness in today’s generation and promote Ayurvedic principles of healing in society. The National Ayurveda Day celebrations started since 2016. The first National Ayurveda Day was observed on 28 October on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti. The theme for the year was ‘Ayurveda for Prevention and Control of Diabetes’. The 2018 National Ayurveda Day (NAD) celebrated on November 5 with the theme “Ayurveda for Public Health” to create awareness on people’s health. Dhanwantri award has been instituted by All India Indian Medicine Graduates Association for the excellence service in the field of homoeopathy. We have Ayurvedic Standard Treatment Guidelines framed by Ministry of AYUSH. All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) is an apex institute under Ministry of AYUSH. It aims to bring synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern diagnostic tools and technology. It has been set up on lines of AIIMS.

Ayurveda literally means science of life is ancient medical science incorporated in the ‘Atharva Veda’ the last of four Vedas. Some scholars assert that Ayurveda originated in prehistoric times, and that some of the concepts of Ayurveda have existed from the time of the Indus Valley Civilization or even earlier. Ayurveda developed significantly during the Vedic period and later some of the non-Vedic systems such as Buddhism and Jainism also developed medical concepts and practices that appear in the classical Ayurveda texts.[18]It follows a holistic approach to maintain health and fighting illness through therapies, massages, herbal medicines, diet control and exercises. Ayurveda names three elemental substances, the ‘Doshas’ (called Vatta, Pitta and Kapha) and states that balance of three ‘Doshas’ results in health while imbalance results in ill-health. Ayurveda is the traditional Hindu system of medicine based on the idea of balance in bodily systems and uses diet, herbal treatment, and yogic breathing. When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When diet is correct, medicine is of no need – Ayurvedic proverb. The longer I live the less confidence I have in drugs and the greater is my confidence in the regulation and administration of diet and regimen. ~John Redman Coxe, 1800. Anyone who believes that anything can be suited to everyone is a great fool, because medicine is practiced not on mankind in general, but on every individual in particular. ~Henri de Mondeville.

The main classical Ayurveda texts begin with accounts of the transmission of medical knowledge from the Gods to sages, and then to human physicians. According to Hindu mythology (Bhagavat Purana) Dhanvantri is the form of Lord Vishnoo who arose from ‘Samudra Manthan’, Dhanvantri holds the nectar pot of immortality. His birthday is celebrated by the practitioners of Ayurveda every year, on Dhanteras, two days before Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. In South India, we have cluster of Dhanvanthari temples especially in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. In Varanasi Sanskrit Vishwa Vidyalaya, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh state, one statue of Dhanvantari is present in the University museum. Two statues are at the headquarters of the Central Council for Research in Ayurveda and Siddha at New Delhi. There is another statue inside the Ayurveda Maha Sammelan office, Dhanawantari Bhawan at New Delhi and one statue of Dhanvantari is present at Mohyal Ashram in Haridwar. According to the Charaka Samhita, the knowledge of Ayurveda is eternal and is revealed in each of the cycles of creation of the universe. When needed, Lord Vishnu himself incarnates as Lord Dhanvantari and reestablishes the tradition of Ayurveda in the world to help relieve some of humanity’s suffering. In Sushruta Samhita (Sushruta’s Compendium), Sushruta wrote that Dhanvantari, Hindu god of Ayurveda, incarnated himself as a king of Varanasi and taught medicine to a group of physicians, including Sushruta. The doctor of the future will give no medication, but will interest his patients in the care of the human frame, diet and in the cause and prevention of disease -Thomas A. Edison.