Ayodhya verdict:3 sent to judicial custody for posting objectionable message

Muzaffarnagar: Three people were arrested here for posting objectionable messages on the social media against the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya judgment, police said on Saturday.

According to an FIR lodged with the police, Sadik Malik posted a message against the verdict on Friday and his two friends liked the post, Station House Officer Yashpal Dhama said.

The three were produced before a court here and later they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. (PTI)