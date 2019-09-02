Ayodhya: SC to hear Rajeev Dhavan’s contempt plea against ex-govt official for threatening him

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a contempt plea filed by senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is representing Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, claiming that he has been threatened for taking up the matter.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Dhavan, that the contempt plea would be taken up.
“It will be listed for hearing tomorrow,” the bench, which also includes justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, said.
Dhavan, who appeared for lead petitioner M Siddiq and the All India Sunni Waqf Board, has said that he received a letter on August 14, 2019 from N Shanmugam, a retired education officer, threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties. (PTI)
