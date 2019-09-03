Ayodhya: SC notices to 2 for threatening senior advocate Dhavan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from two persons for allegedly threatening senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan for taking up the case on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board and other Muslim parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.
“Notice,” said the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the start of hearing on 18th day in the land dispute case.
The bench has put up contempt pleas for hearing after two weeks.
Dhavan had filed contempt petition against two persons, N Shanmugam, a retired education officer, and a Rajasthan resident, Sanjay Kalal Bajrangi, for allegedly threatening him for appearing for Muslim parties. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
Janhvi to star in Karan Johar’s ‘Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl’
Aamir Khan’s brother Faissal turns director with ‘Factory’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper