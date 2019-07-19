Ayodhya case: SC takes note of plea alleging discrepancies in translated records

AGENCY

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of the plea of a Muslim litigant in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya seeking its nod to point out “discrepancies in the translated documents” during final arguments in case.

The application by the legal representatives of one of the original litigants M Sidiq (since deceased) was filed before a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, containing a list of alleged “glaring errors” in translated judicial records.

“The application is taken on record and liberty as prayed for is granted. The application accordingly stands disposed of,” the bench, also having justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, said in its order.

The court on Thursday allowed the mediation process in the dispute to continue and sought a report on its outcome by August 1.

The bench, after perusing the report filed by former apex court judge F M I Kalifulla-led mediation panel, will take a call on August 2 on whether hearing is required in the case.

The application filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool has a simultaneous compilation of extracts from Hindi depositions, alleged missing translations of it in the deposition before the court and its supposed credible translation of those documents.

“It is prayed that this court may be pleased to permit the applicant herein to point out discrepancies in the translations, if any, at the time of referring the said document during the final arguments,” the plea said.

The plea has submitted copies of alleged discrepancies in translated versions of the testimonies of witnesses in the case, namely, Mohd Hashim, Abdul Rahman, Haji Mehboob Ahmed, Farooq Ahmad, Mohd Yaseen, among others.

The translated depositions provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, which were originally in Urdu, have been provided in the application with an extract of credible translations of the documents in English.

The translated documents filed by advocate Kamlesh Mishra which is alleged to have discrepancies include depositions of witnesses regarding the disputed site, Babri Masjid, Namaz offered there, tension between Hindu-Muslim residents of Ayodhya, among others.