Ayodhya case: SC concludes hearing in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute; reserves order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday concluded hearing in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya and reserved its judgement.
The bench, after hearing the case for 40 days, concluded the arguments in the matter.
A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on ‘moulding of relief’ or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.
The other members of the bench are justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.
