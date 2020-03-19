Axe falls on land encroachers in Sunjwan; illegal entries of nearly 5,000 kanals forest land expunged

SPECIAL REPORT

JAMMU: Cracking its whip, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, in a significant move, has ordered expunging of illegal entries of 4945 Kanals 12 Marlas of forest land from the revenue records in Sunjwan area, now the posh outskirts of Jammu city.

Sunjwan is in the peripheries of Sidhra, Bhatandi and other newly colonized destinations of the city, which has raised many eyebrows as to how large scale encroachments took place under the very nose of the successive so-called popular governments over the years.

DETAILS OF REMOVED ENTRIES OF LAND WITH KHASRA NUMBERS IN VILLAGE SUNJWAN AT P-11

According to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, bearing No: DGJ/SQ/ijkg-entries/4454-57 dated 15-03-2020 in the capacity of Collector, the action followed after after examination of Revenue record of village Sunjwan and as also reported by the Tehsildar, Bahu that illegal entries of private persons over the Forest land measuring 4945 Kanals 12 Marlas comprising various Khasra Numbers had been made illegally in the Register Khasra Girdwari in contravention of Law J&K Land Revenue Act, SVT and The J&K Forest (Conservation) Act 1997.

The Forest land being the government property, ownership of which absolutely rests with the Government through the Forest Department, could not be private property of any individual persons under any circumstances and therefore, recording entries of private persons over the land is totally illegal, and non permissible under Law, the Deputy Commissioner observed in the order, adding that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Revenue Department and Financial Commissioner Revenue, J&K had time to time issued directions for undertaking evictions of illegal occupants and immediate retrieval of Forest, State and Kah-Charai lands, from the unauthorized occupation of illegal encroachers.

“It is expedient that illegal entries of private persons over the Forest land being non-permissible and unsustainable under Law are expunged and restored back in favour of the State/Forest Department”, the order read, observing that it is also deemed appropriate to hold an enquiry into the matter to fix the responsibility of the officers/officials involved in making illegal entries of the Forest Land in favour of private individuals on extraneous consideration, so that disciplinary proceedings are initiated against the delinquent Officers/officials.

On the basis of the examination of records, the Deputy Commissioner ordered removal of illegal entries of all private persons over Forest land measuring about 4945 Kanals 12 Marlas situated at village Sunjwan, Tehsil Jammu from the Revenue record forthwith.

The Collector also ordered restoration of the encroached land back to the Forest Department in its original position.

“The Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu South will hold an enquiry into the matter and furnish his report within one month”, the order read while also endorsing its copies to the Sub Divisional Magistrate, South and Tehsildar Bahu for implementation of this order and making necessary entries in the relevant revenue record.