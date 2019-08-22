AWWA Week celebrated at Ratnuchak Military Station

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commemorating 53rd Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Day, on the current year’s theme “Year of Next of Kin”, the Sabre Brigade of the Rising Star Corps, organised a host of events, which included outreaching to NoKs of Martyrs.

The events encompassed Medical screening of NOKs by Medical Specialists, lecture on cyber and social media security and Panel discussion for raising awareness on relevant policies and schemes.

On the occasion, Anita Nain, Zonal President AWWA, Rising Star Corps addressed all army wives and exhorted them to empower themselves by increasing their awareness and knowledge of AWWA objectives and also felicitated NOKs of martyrs.