Awareness workshop on investjk e-portal inaugurated

JAMMU: Director, Industries and Commerce, Anoo Malhotra, on Thursday inaugurated three day workshop aimed at to raise awareness among the industrialists about the investjk e-portal.

During the programme, the entrepreneurs and Industrialists were informed that various stakeholder departments are being brought within the ambit of Public Services Guarantee Act through online mechanism. The entrepreneurs can avail services through single window portal www.investjk.in.

The speakers including Vishal Mahajan, Manager IT SICOP, Shahzada Noor-ul-Ain FM Directorate, Prateek Panjathia Manager Industrial Estate elaborated in detail various initiatives to improve the ranking of the state in Ease of Doing Business. A guest lecture was also delivered by Ashwani Kumar Deputy Director MSME regarding the cluster programs and schemes of Government of India.

The program was attended by industrialists and prospective entrepreneurs.

Joint Director, M&P Trishla Kumari expressed gratitude to the participants.