Awareness vital for curbing cyber crime, drugs: Justice Goel

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Judge Supreme Court of India on Saturday asserted that preventive measures and awareness among masses can play a significant role in curbing the ever increasing cyber crime, drug peddling and other social crimes.

He stated this while addressing a seminar on theme, ‘Making Criminal Justice System Work and Rule of Law Established in India: A Reappraisal of our Policies and Concepts About Crime and its Solutions’, organised by J and K High Court Bar Association, Jammu in collaboration with Criminologist Society.

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was the Chief Guest and Justice Yaqoob Ahmad Mir presided over the function while Justice J.R Kotwal and Justice Sanjeev Shukla were the Guests of Honour.

Justice Goel maintained that at one point of time as is evident from a book ‘Rajtrangni’, the society in J and K State was crime free but with the passage of time especially after the British Rule in India, the crime and criminal activity came into existence not only in the State of J and K but rest of the country as well.

He appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of J&K High Court Bar Association in organising this seminar in collaboration with Criminologist Society of J&K. He further appreciated the initiative of Criminologist Society in proposing remedial measures for eradicating the crime and its sources for commission of crime by resorting to Yogic exercises.

In his welcome address, B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate, President of the Association, asserted that the Dogra rulers adopted all the progressive laws to mitigate the hardships of the litigants.

“Ours was the State which as early as in 1913 separated judiciary from the executive to avoid overlapping of jurisdiction that had been causing troubles to the litigants and also making the justice system expansive,” he said.

Slathia further stated that late Maharaja Hari Singh was a great visionary leader of the State who not only established a full-fledged High Court of Judicature in the year 1928 but also J&K Bank in 1938 and SMGS Hospital in 1940 for the welfare of the people of the State.

Justice Mohd Yaqoob Mir emphasised on providing high respect to women in the society.

“Woman is a pillar of society and is axis to development of the society. She bears responsibilities of different stages. She serves as mother, grandmother, daughter and stands with all roles and shades but the increasing crime rate against women folk is shocking,” he added.

Justice Shukla while addressing the gathering expressed his view point vis-a-vis the media trial. He explained that the Law Books nowhere recognise the word media trial rather he termed it as a trial by media. He had all appreciations for Print as well as Electronic Media but at the same time cautioned that Article 21 of the Constitution of India though acknowledges freedom of speech but nowhere accords sanction for Trial by Media.

B.S Manhas, Advocate, Advisor to the Criminologist Society highlighted the activities being carried out by the Society for the last 20 years which leads to its international recognition and also encouraged its members to further expand its activities throughout length and breadth of the country.

Sachin Gupta, Advocate Vice President presented vote of thanks.

The proceedings of the function were compered by Prem Sadotra, General Secretary of the Association, Ranjit Singh Jamwal, Deputy Advocate General and Shalu Misra, Advocate.

Other members who spoke on the occasion and read papers were Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, President Criminologist Society, Senior Advocate U.K Jallali, District and Sessions Judge T.K Raina, Dr. T.R Raina, (Pathologist), Usman Ahmad Salaria, Rohit Kapoor, Additional Advocate General, etc.

Among others who were present on the occasion include Himanshu Sharma, Joint Secretary, Chetan Misri, Treasurer, Daljit Singh YLA President, Pardeep Majotra, D.C Raina, Senior Advocate, Surinder Kour, Senior Advocate, Leela Karan Sharma, Senior Advocate, D.K Khajuria, Daljit Singh Saini, former President, S.S Nanda, Senior Additional Advocate General, Anju Sharma, Shalni Sharma, Chetna Manhas, Hema Choudhary, Munisha Kohli, Neena Misra, Deepali Kapoor, Nishu Kanth, Ananta Sharma, Amrish Kapoor, Sudershan Sharma, C.M Sharma, Ravinder Sharma, Pawan Manni, Mohammad Rashid Khawaja, B.L Bhat, Suresh Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Ajay Singh Sahi, Rakesh Singh Slathia, Monish Chopra, Deepak Balouria, Dewakar Sharma, Gourav Jamwal, Ajay Bakshi, Vikas Pankaj, Pawan Khajuria, Kamal Mangotra, Anuj Malhotra, Rohit Sharma, Ashish Kant Sharma, Rohit Gupta, Sahil Sharma, Natwar Singh Drora, Gagan Deep Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Ashish Sharma, Atul Raina, Kunal Kohli, Vikram Pangotra, Nitin Sambyal, Gaurav Goswami, Sudesh, Sanjeev Kohli, Manjit Singh, Nonu Khera, Rajeev Chargotra and Bhanu Singh Slathia.