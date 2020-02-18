Awareness rally on drug abuse taken out

STATE TIMES NEWS

MENDHAR: Carrying forward the initiative of Poonch Police on drugs abuse and awareness among youth of district Poonch, an awareness programme on drug abuse and ill effect of drugs was held at BHS School Mendhar by Mendhar police in which SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar, Principal of BHS school Lateef Choudhary, SHO Mendhar Tahir Khan and staff deliver a lecture on drugs abuse and ill effect of drugs.

After the lecture a huge rally on drugs abuse awareness has been taken from BHSS Mendhar to Bus Stand to aware people of all walks of life about the drugs abuse and its ill effects on society/community and nation.

Poonch police appeal to general public to join hand with them in eradication of drug menace from society and build a better Nation. Police also shared a mobile number on which public can share the details of drug addicts/peddlers and help in curbing this menace.