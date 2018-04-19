Awareness programmes under RGSA held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Like every part of the country various programmes under Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) under Ministry of Rural Development is being observed across the Leh District.

Various programmes started from April 14 at different venues of the district which were highly appreciated by the locals as well as the district administration. The awareness programme will conclude on the May 5.

Various centers of Integrated Child Development Scheme Project, Leh, conducted Sabka Sath Sabka Gaon Sabka Vikas under the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan in the district and educated the people about the benefit of the scheme.

As a part of this programme, Swachh Bharat Parv (Village Cleanliness Drive) was conducted in Chuchot, Choglamsar, Nimoo, Thiksay, Nubra, Khaltse and Kharu of Leh District where school children, employees and villagers participated in the drive.

On the occasion, heads of the government institutions spoke widely about the importance of cleanliness and appealed people to keep their surroundings clean for a healthy environment.

As per District Nodal Officer PMUY Leh’s letter, Ujjawala Panchyat will be conducted tomorrow at Gram Panchyats of Leh, Stok, Choglamsar, Nimoo, Khaltsi, Kharu, Nyoma, Diskit, Tyakshi and Panamic.