Awareness programme on J&K RTI Act held

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: State Information Commissioner (SIC), Mohammad Ashraf Mir conducted an awareness programme on implementation of J&K RTI Act, 2009 here on Wednesday.

Secretary, J&K SIC, A.K Pandita and Deputy Secretary, SIC Vishwa Jeet were also present.

DC Leh Avny Lavasa, ADC Moses Kunzang, DySP, Additional SP, all the HoDs and officers designated as PIO’s/APIO’s by the respective departments were present in the meeting.

The State Information Commissioner gave a presentation on a brief overview of J&K RTI Act, 2009 and its implementation in the State. He urged the officers and PIOs to properly examine the questions filed by an RTI seeker and check whether it falls within the ambit of definition of information. He asked them to collect and provide the information within the given period of 30 days and to convey the message on time if the information sought is exempted from disclosure.

Mir said that in case of huge enquiries the public authority can allow for inspection of work, documents and records to avoid divergence of man power and financial resources. He urged the officers to put their effort from first day to respond to an RTI filed within 30 days and informed that SIC can scrutinize the authority of the information provided by the government departments. He added that SIC has the power to impose penalty of Rs 25000/ Rs 250 for each day on delay in providing the information.

Mir spoke about the possibilities and evidences of misuse and abuse of RTI by many people. He urged the officers to be cautious in ensuring the accountability of this act among masses and provide proper grounding while rejecting RTIs.

Moses Kunzang gave the vote of thanks and ensured more effective implementation and awareness building of RTI in the district.