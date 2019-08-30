Awareness programme on drug abuse organised

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: NSS Unit and NCC Girls and Boys Bn of Government Degree College R.S Pura in collaboration with District Police Headquarter Jammu organised a mass awareness Programme on Drug Abuse and De-addiction under the guidance of the Principal Dr. Sunita Sudan and supervision of Prof. Bindu Kumari, NSS Programme Officer, Lt. ShavetaChowdhary, ANO Girls NCC and Dr.Chetan Sharma, C/T Boys NCC.

The Chief Guest of the event was Farooq Qaiser, SP District Police Hq., Jammu and the event was coordinated by Dr. Jaipal Singh. The proceedings of the programme were initiated by Prof. S. K. Dhar with welcome address. After the welcome address, Qaiser gave an enthralling PowerPoint presentation on the drug menace and highlighted the role of police in tackling the problem of Drug Abuse in Jammu district.

The event was concluded by Prof. S.K. Dhar where he thanked the SP District Police Hq., Jammu and his team Sourav Prasher, SDPO R.S Pura and Rajeshwar Singh Slathia, SHO R S Pura for their endless efforts in dealing with Drug menace and the faculty of the college for managing the event in smooth manner.