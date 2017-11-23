Awareness programme on animal protection held

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Cluster University Jammu in collaboration with REHAI-Freedom for Animals on Wednesday organised awareness programme on ‘Animal Protection and Healthy Food Choice’ in Government SPMR College of Commerce, here on Wednesday.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Twinkle Suri, Dean Student Welfare Cluster University.

Malavika Kalra, President of the NGO REHAI was the Resource Person who was welcomed by Prof. Barbara Koul, on her arrival. She gave an astonishing presentation on veganism.

Kalra encouraged the students to shift from idea of dominance to idea of participation. The workshop spread awareness about all those activities and habits of humans which lead to unduo torture and brutal killing of innocent animals.

The workshop was started with the welcome address by Prof. Anjana Chib HoD EVS.

Dr Romesh Chander, Principal of the College said that it is a conscious, responsible, ethical decision to make every reasonable effort to live and enjoy life without harming, enslaving, exploiting, depleting, contaminating and killing.

Prof. Savita Jamwal Convener Cultural Committee said that veganism is not just a diet, it is not just a life style, it is non violent act of defiance and is a refusal to participate in the oppression of the innocent creatures who are vulnerable. Vote of thanks was presented by Prerna Samyal, Lecturer in EVS.