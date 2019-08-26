Awareness on women empowerment schemes imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A series of lectures on “Women Empowerment Schemes” were conducted by Army at Naili, Thanamandi, Baratgala and Peer Baba in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The lecture emphasised on various Women Empowerment Schemes being run by the Government such as Integrated Social Security Scheme, Mahila Samridhi Yojana, Loan for Women from minority communities, Merit Based Scholarships, Schemes for Empowering Skilled Young Women, Laadli Beti Scheme and State Marriage Assistance Schemes etc.

The initiative was appreciated by one and all and they expressed their gratitude for the knowledge imparted to them. Such events definitely have a lasting impact on populace of remote areas as it increases their awareness towards knowing their rights in a democratic society.