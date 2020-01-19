Awareness on winter diseases, preventive measures imparted

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: With the aim to promote awareness about Health Weather related diseases Army organised an awareness lecture on “Winter Diseases and Preventive Measures” at Girls High School Basuni in Rajouri District. The aim of the event was to increase awareness regarding various winter season health problems amongst the local populace residing at border villages where adequate medical facilities are not available. Large number of students, youth, villagers and prominent personalities of the region attended the lecture.

The audience were sensitised about health problems like respiratory diseases, skin problems, chilblains and other ailments caused due to extreme cold weather. During the lecture, various preventive measures to be undertaken were explained in detail to avoid such diseases.